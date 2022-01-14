NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Playoffs, Wild Card Weekend

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for the NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Las Vegas at Cincinnati

4:30, NBC

Line: Cincinnati -5.5, o/u: 49

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Cincinnati

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Cincinnati

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Las Vegas

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: COMING

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cincinnati

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Cincinnati

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Las Vegas

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati

CONSENSUS PICK Cincinnati

New England at Buffalo

8:15, CBS

Line: Buffalo -4, o/u: 44

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Buffalo*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Buffalo*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Buffalo*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: COMING

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: New England

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New England

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Buffalo

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo*

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

1:00, FOX

Line: Tampa Bay -8.5, o/u: 46

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Tampa Bay*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tampa Bay

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Tampa Bay

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: COMING

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tampa Bay*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Tampa Bay

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tampa Bay*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Philadelphia

CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay*

San Francisco at Dallas

4:30, CBS

Line: Dallas -3, o/u: 51

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: San Francisco

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: San Francisco

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: COMING

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: San Francisco

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Dallas

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Dallas

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Dallas

CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas

Pittsburgh at Kansas City

8:15, NBC

Line: Kansas City -12.5, o/u: 46

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Kansas City*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Kansas City

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: COMING

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Kansas City*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Pittsburgh

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Kansas City*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Kansas City

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City*

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams

8:15, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Line: Los Angeles Rams, o/u: 49.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Arizona

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arizona

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: LA Rams

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: COMING

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Arizona

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: LA Rams*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LA Rams

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LA Rams

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN SU: 71 – 50 ATS: 57 – 64

Jeff Feyerer, CFN SU: 164 – 109 ATS: 128 – 127

Pete Fiutak, CFN SU: 156 – 93 ATS: 115 – 127

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com SU: 162 – 94 ATS: 131 – 126

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com SU: 157 – 81 ATS: 128 – 115

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com SU: 155 – 93 ATS: 127 – 122

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com SU: 159 – 108 ATS: 134 – 149

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN SU: 155 – 86 ATS: 139 – 105

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com SU: 153 – 103 ATS: 122 – 134

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com SU: 140 – 86 ATS: 100 – 126

Clucko the Chicken, CFN SU: 119 – 152 ATS: 134 – 137

CONSENSUS PICK SU: 159 – 99 ATS: 121 – 137

