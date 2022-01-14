NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Playoffs, Wild Card Weekend
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for the NFL Playoffs Wild Card Weekend
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Las Vegas at Cincinnati
4:30, NBC
Line: Cincinnati -5.5, o/u: 49
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Cincinnati
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Cincinnati
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Las Vegas
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: COMING
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cincinnati
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Cincinnati
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Las Vegas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati
CONSENSUS PICK Cincinnati
New England at Buffalo
8:15, CBS
Line: Buffalo -4, o/u: 44
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Buffalo*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Buffalo*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Buffalo*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: COMING
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: New England
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New England
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Buffalo
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo*
NEXT: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
1:00, FOX
Line: Tampa Bay -8.5, o/u: 46
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Tampa Bay*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tampa Bay
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Tampa Bay
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: COMING
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Tampa Bay
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tampa Bay*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Philadelphia
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay*
San Francisco at Dallas
4:30, CBS
Line: Dallas -3, o/u: 51
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: San Francisco
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: San Francisco
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: COMING
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: San Francisco
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Dallas
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Dallas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Dallas
CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas
Pittsburgh at Kansas City
8:15, NBC
Line: Kansas City -12.5, o/u: 46
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Kansas City*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Kansas City
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: COMING
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Kansas City*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Pittsburgh
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Kansas City*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Kansas City
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City*
Arizona at Los Angeles Rams
8:15, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+
Line: Los Angeles Rams, o/u: 49.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Arizona
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arizona
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: LA Rams
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: COMING
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Arizona
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: LA Rams*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LA Rams
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LA Rams
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander, VSIN SU: 71 – 50 ATS: 57 – 64
Jeff Feyerer, CFN SU: 164 – 109 ATS: 128 – 127
Pete Fiutak, CFN SU: 156 – 93 ATS: 115 – 127
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com SU: 162 – 94 ATS: 131 – 126
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com SU: 157 – 81 ATS: 128 – 115
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com SU: 155 – 93 ATS: 127 – 122
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com SU: 159 – 108 ATS: 134 – 149
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN SU: 155 – 86 ATS: 139 – 105
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com SU: 153 – 103 ATS: 122 – 134
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com SU: 140 – 86 ATS: 100 – 126
Clucko the Chicken, CFN SU: 119 – 152 ATS: 134 – 137
CONSENSUS PICK SU: 159 – 99 ATS: 121 – 137
