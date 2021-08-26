NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 1

NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 1 highlighted by Dallas at Tampa Bay, Cleveland at Kansas City, and Green Bay at New Orleans.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Dallas at Tampa Bay

8:20, NBC

Line: Tampa Bay -7.5, o/u: 50.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tampa Bay*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Tampa Bay

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tampa Bay

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tampa Bay*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Dallas

CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay*

– NFL Predictions For Every Team

Philadelphia at Atlanta

1:00, FOX

Line: Atlanta -3.5, o/u: 48

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Atlanta

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Atlanta

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Atlanta

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Philadelphia

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Atlanta

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Atlanta

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Philadelphia

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Atlanta

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Philadelphia

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta

CONSENSUS PICK: Atlanta

Story continues

Pittsburgh at Buffalo

1:00, CBS

Line: Buffalo -7, o/u: 50.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Buffalo

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Pittsburgh

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Buffalo

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Buffalo*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Buffalo*

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Pittsburgh

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Buffalo*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Pittsburgh

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo*

Minnesota at Cincinnati

1:00, FOX

Line: Minnesota -3.5, o/u: 48

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Minnesota*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Minnesota

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Minnesota

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Minnesota*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Minnesota

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Minnesota

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota*

San Francisco at Detroit

1:00, FOX

Line: San Francisco -7.5, o/u: 45

Gill Alexander, VSIN: San Francisco

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: San Francisco

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: San Francisco

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: San Francisco

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Detroit

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: San Francisco*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: San Francisco*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit

CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco

Arizona at Tennessee

1:00, CBS

Line: Tennessee -3, o/u: 51.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tennessee

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Tennessee

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tennessee

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tennessee

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tennessee

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Arizona

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tennessee

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona

CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee

Seattle at Indianapolis

1:00, FOX

Line: Seattle -1.5, o/u: 48.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Seattle

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seattle

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seattle

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Indianapolis

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Seattle

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Seattle

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Seattle

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Seattle

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Indianapolis

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Seattle

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Indianapolis

CONSENSUS PICK: Seattle

Los Angeles Chargers at Washington

1:00, CBS

Line: LA Chargers -1, o/u: 44.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Washington

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: LA Chargers

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Washington

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Chargers

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Washington

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: LA Chargers

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Washington

CONSENSUS PICK: Washington

New York Jets at Carolina

1:00, CBS

Line: Carolina -4, o/u: 43

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Carolina

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Carolina

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Carolina

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Carolina

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Carolina

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Carolina

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: NY Jets

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Carolina

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: NY Jets

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: NY Jets

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Jets

CONSENSUS PICK: Carolina

Jacksonville at Houston

1:00, CBS

Line: Jacksonville -3, o/u: 45

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Houston

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Jacksonville

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Jacksonville

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Houston

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Jacksonville

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Jacksonville

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Jacksonville

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Houston

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Jacksonville

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Jacksonville

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston

CONSENSUS PICK: Jacksonville

Cleveland at Kansas City

4:25, CBS

Line: Kansas City -6, o/u: 53.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Kansas City

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City*

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Kansas City

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Kansas City*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kansas City*

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Kansas City*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cleveland

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City*

Miami at New England

4:25, CBS

Line: New England -3, o/u: 44.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: New England

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New England

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: New England

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Miami

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN New England

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: New England

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Miami

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: New England

Green Bay at New Orleans

4:25, FOX

Line: Green Bay -3, o/u: 50

Gill Alexander, VSIN: New Orleans

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Green Bay

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Green Bay

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Green Bay

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Green Bay

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: New Orleans

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Green Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Green Bay

CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay

Denver at New York Giants

4:25, FOX

Line: Denver -1.5, o/u: 42.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Denver

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Giants

Pete Fiutak, CFN: NY Giants

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Denver

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Denver

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Denver

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Denver

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN NY Giants

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: NY Giants

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Denver

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Denver

CONSENSUS PICK: Denver

Chicago at Los Angeles Rams

8:20, NBC

Line: LA Rams -7, o/u: 44.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: LA Rams

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: LA Rams*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Rams*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Rams*

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: LA Rams*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams*

Baltimore at Las Vegas

8:15, ESPN

Line: Baltimore -4.5, o/u: 51

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Baltimore

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Las Vegas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Las Vegas

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Baltimore*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Baltimore

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Las Vegas

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Baltimore

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas

CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@beatingthebook, VSIN

Jeff Feyerer: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@JeffFeyerer, FightingIrishWire.com

Pete Fiutak: SU:0-0, ATS: 0-0

@PeteFiutak, CFN

Phil Harrison: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com

Jeremy Mauss: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@MWCWire, MWwire.com

Zac Neel: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@zacharycneel, DucksWire.com

Tyler Nettuno: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@TylerNettuno, GatorsWire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

CollegeFootballNews.com

Nick Shepkowski: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com

Clucko The Chicken (a coin flip): SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

