NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 1
NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 1 highlighted by Dallas at Tampa Bay, Cleveland at Kansas City, and Green Bay at New Orleans.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
The Experts and Picks So Far
Dallas at Tampa Bay
8:20, NBC
Line: Tampa Bay -7.5, o/u: 50.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tampa Bay*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Tampa Bay
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tampa Bay
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tampa Bay*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Dallas
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay*
– NFL Predictions For Every Team
Philadelphia at Atlanta
1:00, FOX
Line: Atlanta -3.5, o/u: 48
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Atlanta
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Atlanta
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Atlanta
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Philadelphia
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Atlanta
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Atlanta
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Philadelphia
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Atlanta
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Philadelphia
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta
CONSENSUS PICK: Atlanta
Pittsburgh at Buffalo
1:00, CBS
Line: Buffalo -7, o/u: 50.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Buffalo
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Pittsburgh
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Buffalo
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Buffalo*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Buffalo*
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Pittsburgh
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Buffalo*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Pittsburgh
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo*
Minnesota at Cincinnati
1:00, FOX
Line: Minnesota -3.5, o/u: 48
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Minnesota*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Minnesota
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Minnesota
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Minnesota*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Minnesota
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Minnesota
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota*
San Francisco at Detroit
1:00, FOX
Line: San Francisco -7.5, o/u: 45
Gill Alexander, VSIN: San Francisco
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: San Francisco
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: San Francisco
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: San Francisco
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Detroit
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: San Francisco*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: San Francisco*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco
Arizona at Tennessee
1:00, CBS
Line: Tennessee -3, o/u: 51.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tennessee
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Tennessee
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tennessee
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tennessee
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tennessee
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Arizona
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tennessee
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona
CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee
Seattle at Indianapolis
1:00, FOX
Line: Seattle -1.5, o/u: 48.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Seattle
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seattle
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seattle
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Indianapolis
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Seattle
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Seattle
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Seattle
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Seattle
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Indianapolis
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Seattle
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Indianapolis
CONSENSUS PICK: Seattle
Los Angeles Chargers at Washington
1:00, CBS
Line: LA Chargers -1, o/u: 44.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Washington
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: LA Chargers
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Washington
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Chargers
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Washington
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: LA Chargers
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Washington
CONSENSUS PICK: Washington
New York Jets at Carolina
1:00, CBS
Line: Carolina -4, o/u: 43
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Carolina
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Carolina
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Carolina
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Carolina
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Carolina
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Carolina
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: NY Jets
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Carolina
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: NY Jets
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: NY Jets
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Jets
CONSENSUS PICK: Carolina
Jacksonville at Houston
1:00, CBS
Line: Jacksonville -3, o/u: 45
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Houston
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Jacksonville
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Jacksonville
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Houston
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Jacksonville
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Jacksonville
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Jacksonville
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Houston
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Jacksonville
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Jacksonville
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: Jacksonville
Cleveland at Kansas City
4:25, CBS
Line: Kansas City -6, o/u: 53.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Kansas City
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City*
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Kansas City
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Kansas City*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kansas City*
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Kansas City*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cleveland
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City*
Miami at New England
4:25, CBS
Line: New England -3, o/u: 44.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: New England
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New England
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: New England
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Miami
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN New England
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: New England
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Miami
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: New England
Green Bay at New Orleans
4:25, FOX
Line: Green Bay -3, o/u: 50
Gill Alexander, VSIN: New Orleans
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Green Bay
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Green Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Green Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Green Bay
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: New Orleans
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Green Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Green Bay
CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay
Denver at New York Giants
4:25, FOX
Line: Denver -1.5, o/u: 42.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Denver
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Giants
Pete Fiutak, CFN: NY Giants
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Denver
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Denver
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Denver
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Denver
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN NY Giants
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: NY Giants
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Denver
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Denver
CONSENSUS PICK: Denver
Chicago at Los Angeles Rams
8:20, NBC
Line: LA Rams -7, o/u: 44.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: LA Rams
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: LA Rams*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Rams*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Rams*
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: LA Rams*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams*
Baltimore at Las Vegas
8:15, ESPN
Line: Baltimore -4.5, o/u: 51
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Baltimore
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Las Vegas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Las Vegas
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Baltimore*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Baltimore
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Las Vegas
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Baltimore
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas
CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@beatingthebook, VSIN
Jeff Feyerer: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@JeffFeyerer, FightingIrishWire.com
Pete Fiutak: SU:0-0, ATS: 0-0
@PeteFiutak, CFN
Phil Harrison: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com
Jeremy Mauss: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@MWCWire, MWwire.com
Zac Neel: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@zacharycneel, DucksWire.com
Tyler Nettuno: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@TylerNettuno, GatorsWire.com
Big Game Ben Niewoehner: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
CollegeFootballNews.com
Nick Shepkowski: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com
Clucko The Chicken (a coin flip): SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
