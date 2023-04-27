NFL expert compares Will Levis to former Bears quarterback

The 2023 NFL draft is finally here, and all eyes will be on how the quarterback board falls in the first round.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah shared his quarterback comparisons for the draft’s top prospects on The 33rd Team podcast with Joey Mulinaro. He compared Anthony Richardson to Cam Newton, Bryce Young to Drew Brees, and Will Levis to former Bears signal caller Jay Cutler.

Cutler played four seasons at Vanderbilt before being the 11th pick in the 2006 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos. After three seasons in Denver, he was traded to the Chicago Bears, where he would spend the majority of his NFL career.

Levis started his college career at Penn State but transferred to Kentucky after two years. He completed 65.7% of his passes with 43 passing touchdowns, 23 interceptions, and 5,232 passing yards at Kentucky.

Levis has the potential to be everything fans hoped Cutler could have been, and then some. Not only is he a successful passer, but he brings the athleticism that Cutler lacked.

When the season ended, Young was the consensus No. 1 overall pick. Now, Levis has entered that conversation with rumors of the Panthers showing an increased interest in him.

Levis will be an NFL quarterback by the end of night one, with the draft starting at 7 p.m. CT. You can watch the draft on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC.

