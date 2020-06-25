NFL expects on-time start for training camps next month

The NFL expects an on-time start for training camps next month, the league’s general counsel, Jeff Pash, said Thursday.

The target date is a July 28 opening to training camps for the full roster to keep teams on a “normal schedule”, Pash said. Rookies are expected to start a week earlier with quarterbacks following July 23, according to Panthers coach Matt Rhule.

Pash said “active discussions” are under way to determine the schedule after that. The Hall of Fame Game was canceled Thursday, and the league could shorten the four-game preseason to two games.

“We expect to have some resolution relatively soon on that,” Pash said.

