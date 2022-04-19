NFL expects Browns investigation to conclude soon

Mary Jo White is indeed investigating the claims made in early February by former Browns coach Hue Jackson regarding money for losing, even though Jackson later backtracked.

“We can confirm the NFL engaged former SEC chair Mary Jo White in February to look into allegations made by Hue Jackson against the Cleveland Browns,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a Monday night email. “The review is ongoing and is expected to conclude soon.”

The investigation isn’t new, we’re told. It started after Jackson made the allegations and then tried to clarify them.

The Browns apparently acknowledged the investigation in response to a media request. It’s somewhat surprising the investigation remained under wraps as long as it did.

