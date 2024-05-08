NFL expected to release full 2024 schedule on May 15

It won’t be long before we find out when each of the Rams’ 17 games will be played during the 2024 season. We already know each of the 14 teams they’ll face, but next week, we’ll learn when those games will take place.

The NFL is expected to release the complete 2024 schedule on May 15 in a prime-time show on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET.

In addition to facing their divisional opponents twice, the Rams will also take on top teams such as the Eagles, Bills, Dolphins and Lions. It’s not going to be an easy slate for Los Angeles, and with multiple East Coast trips on deck, the travel schedule could be tough, too.

NFL teams were informed today that the regular-season schedule is expected to be released next Wednesday, May 15th, as @BenFischerSBJ reported. pic.twitter.com/sDON7FFsoL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2024

Here’s a look at the 14 teams they’ll face, broken down by home and away.

Home

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Las Vegas Raiders

Away

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears

New Orleans Saints

New England Patriots

New York Jets

