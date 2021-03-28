NFL expected to finalize expanding schedule to 17 games

The worst-kept secret in professional football is expected to take place this week as the NFL holds its owners’ meetings virtually from March 30-31.

Look for the regular-season schedule to bump up a game from 16 to 17, says Adam Schefter of ESPN.

NFL is expected to expand the regular season schedule this week to 17 games. The league had played a 16-game regular season schedule since 1978, by far the longest stretch without a change in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2021

In December it was revealed what the procedure would be for structuring the extra game.

Re: 17-game slate, the inter-conference rotation for '21 … Full crossover: NFC East/AFC West, NFC North/AFC North, NFC South/AFC East, NFC West, AFC South. 1-game crossover (1 v. 1, 2 v. 2, etc.): NFC East/AFC East, NFC North/AFC West, NFC South/AFC South, NFC West/AFC North. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 28, 2020