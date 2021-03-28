NFL expected to finalize expanding schedule to 17 games

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The worst-kept secret in professional football is expected to take place this week as the NFL holds its owners’ meetings virtually from March 30-31.

Look for the regular-season schedule to bump up a game from 16 to 17, says Adam Schefter of ESPN.

In December it was revealed what the procedure would be for structuring the extra game.

New scheduling procedures with respect to the 17th regular-season game will “be an interconference match-up based on divisional standings” from the previous campaign, and “on a rotating divisional basis” in a fashion similar to current scheduling standards that annually see one AFC division play an entire NFC division, and so on. This change should mean the football-viewing world will see more marquee matchups across conferences that would traditionally be limited by the annual interconference divisional rotations.

