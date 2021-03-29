NFL expected to expand to 17-game schedule for 2021 season

Are you ready for more football? Well, it looks like you’re going to get more of it this season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL is expected to officially expand the regular season from 16 games to 17 games starting this season. This comes after the new CBA, ratified in March of last year, allowed the NFL to expand the regular-season schedule for the first time since 1978.

Under the expanded regular-season schedule, the 17th game would be an inter-conference matchup. Though the NFL hasn’t confirmed or announced any matchups yet, it’s expected the AFC North will take on the NFC West, meaning the Ravens would face the Los Angeles Rams since both finished second in their respective divisions last season.

While fans are excited about the possibility of more football, many players have a different outlook since they’ll be the ones suiting up. Baltimore offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley took to Twitter with a GIF of Boo from “Monsters, Inc.” to show how he feels about the likelihood of an extended regular-season.