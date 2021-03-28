NFL expected to announce expansion to 17-game regular season

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read

The NFL is expected to announce the expansion to 17 regular-season games effective starting this 2021 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The NFL has been playing a 16-game regular-season schedule since 1978.

The Chicago Bears will face the AFC North and NFC West next season, which includes home games against the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers, as well as away games against the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams.

With Chicago finishing second in the NFC North, they’ll also face the same-place finisher in the NFC East (New York Giants) and NFC South (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

As for that extra game, the Bears would face the same-place finisher from the AFC West, which would be the Las Vegas Raiders, who also finished 8-8 last season. The belief is that the AFC teams will host the NFC teams this season, which means the Bears are headed to Las Vegas.

The last time these two teams met was in London back in 2019, where Chicago suffered a heartbreaking loss that seemed to define the rest of their disappointing season.

Heading into the 2021 season, the Bears has the third-most difficult strength of schedule. Their 2021 opponents combined for a win percentage of .553 with a combined record of 141-114-1.

List

Bears 2021 roster: Evaluating each position after the first wave of free agency

