NFL expected to add 17th regular season game to the schedule this week

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read

When the NFL owners meet this week and vote on different rule changes and structures, one of the prominent ones is the expansion to a 17-game regular season schedule. And it appears the added game is all but a foregone conclusion.

Several outlets and national insiders, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter, have indicated the NFL will indeed add the 17th game to the schedule for 2021. It’s been a topic of discussion for several months. In fact, the NFL already revealed the format for the matchup of the 17th game. Back in December, the proposed format leaked out and dictated that the Browns would host the Arizona Cardinals in the 17th game.

The owners will vote during this week’s annual meeting. Expect a definite answer by the end of the week.

