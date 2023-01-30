How NFL’s expected $224.8M salary cap will impact Bears in 2023

The NFL’s salary cap is expected to increase in a big way for the 2023 season, which is great news for the Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles, as he looks to overhaul the roster.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the salary cap for the 2023 season is expected to be a record $224.8 million, which is up $16.6 million from 2022 ($208.2 million).

So how does this expected increased salary cap impact the Bears in 2023?

According to Spotrac — and based on the current $224.8 million cap projection — the Bears are expected to have roughly $98.6 million in cap space, which is the most in the NFL (by a wide margin). The next closest team is the Falcons ($56.4 million).

We’ve known for some time, given the moves Poles made to get rid of expensive contracts that led to $93.3 in dead money, that the Bears were going to be in a great position with the salary cap. Some estimates had Chicago north of $100 million. But $98.6 million is still a great position to be in.

The Bears are gearing up for a potential franchise-altering offseason, where they essentially control free agency (most cap space) and the NFL draft (No. 1 pick).

There are shortage of holes to address, but Poles needs to start in the trenches with upgrades to the offensive and defensive lines. Wide receiver, cornerback and linebacker are also notable needs.

One position they don’t have to worry about? Quarterback, as Justin Fields has proven he’s the guy. But it’s up to Poles to build around him. This salary cap increase should help with that.

List

Full 7-round Bears 2023 mock draft: Pre-Senior Bowl edition View 11 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire