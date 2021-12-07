How the NFL’s expected $208M salary cap will impact the Eagles in 2022

The Eagles had to shuffle some things around to get under the 2021 salary cap, but 2022 has the potential to be a monster offseason for GM, Howie Roseman.

On Monday, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport confirmed that the salary cap will rise to $208 million this spring.

The league and NFLPA previously set the salary cap for the 2021 season at $182.5 million but agreed back in May to raise the floor in 2022, and again in 2023.

With the Carson Wentz dead money and several other huge deals coming off the books, here’s how the Eagles will be impacted by the record number.

Eagles expected salary cap

While teams like the Packers, Cowboys, Rams, Saints, and Texans all project to be over the $208 million cap next year, Philadelphia will sit with around $14 million as of now and the potential for $30 million more to be freed up if Philadelphia makes moves or restructure the deals for Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and others.

That number is dwarfed by the cap space expected for teams like the 49ers, Chargers, Dolphins, Jaguars, Washington, Bengals, and Colts, who could all have in excess of $50+ million in initial cap space.

Dead Cap Space

Thanks to Howie Roseman pushing money back during some of his high-profile contract signings, the Eagles will carry $22 million in dead cap space, highlighted by 13 contracts.

Malik Jackson ($9M), Alshon Jeffery ($5M), and Zach Ertz ($3M) headline the highest numbers.

Eagles 2022 free agents

The Eagles will have 15 guys eligible for some form of free agency, with guys like Anthony Harris, Derek Barnett, Eric Wilson, Steven Nelson, and Ryan Kerrigan all hitting the open market.

Top 2022 NFL Free Agents

List of top free-agent per Spotrac.

CB J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots

WR Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Edge Haason Reddick, Carolina Panthers

WR Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys

S Marcus Williams, New Orleans Saints

