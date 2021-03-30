NFL expands regular season to 17 games per team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL announced a 17-game regular season schedule Tuesday, per Adam Schefter.

A 17-game regular season is now official. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 30, 2021

NFL owners attended the Annual League Meeting virtually on Tuesday and voted in approval of an additional game.

"This is a monumental moment in NFL history," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world."

Each team will now take part in an additional AFC vs. NFC game based on division standings from the previous season and on a rotating divisional basis with AFC teams as the home squad for the additional game this season. The preseason schedule will now have three games per team as opposed to four. All 32 teams will play in at least one international game once every eight years, per the new enhanced schedule.

The Chicago Bears will play against the Las Vegas Raiders for the 17th matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

