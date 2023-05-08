NFL expands 2023 schedule release into sprawling two-day extravaganza

Leave it to the NFL to transform what should be a mundane announcement of dates to circle on your calendar into a sprawling, two-day multimedia extravaganza. The 2023 season schedule release will begin on Wednesday, May 10 and wrap up on Thursday, May 11. It’s a lot of fanfare to simply attach times, dates, and a unique location or two to the list of opponents we already know about.

New Orleans Saints fans are among those who should be tuning in sooner — they’re reportedly traveling abroad for a game with the New England Patriots in Germany, which will be confirmed one way or another when this year’s International Series games are announced on Wednesday (exclusively on NFL Network and ESPN).

But that’s not all. Amazon will reveal the first-ever Black Friday Game on Wednesday, too, with “select individual games” to be announced on the Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings programs as well.

That brings us to Thursday’s full reveal. More individual games (likely primetime and holiday features for national broadcast) will be announced on Good Morning America (ABC) and the Today Show (NBC), with each team sharing their full schedules that evening.

Some other changes are coming, too. League broadcast partners have more flexibility in choosing which games they want to feature, and not every team is guaranteed a primetime game. Conversely, teams can be forced into playing two Thursday night games each season after previously being limited to one appearance. Stay tuned for what all this means for the Saints.

More 2023 season!

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire