NFL executives vote Tyreek Hill midseason Offensive Player of the Year

Through nine games, no wide receiver has ever been as productive as Tyreek Hill has to start his Miami Dolphins’ tenure.

Hill leads the league in receptions (76) and receiving yards (1,104), and he’s also found the end zone nine times. The 28-year-old has also been able to produce without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In the two full games that Tagovailoa missed with a concussion, Hill still recorded 19 receptions for 224 yards with Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson under center.

This week, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer polled 38 NFL executives, including 20 general managers, regarding midseason awards. Receiving 24 votes, Hill was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year through the first nine weeks.

Here’s what Breer wrote about the wideout’s case:

“Hill’s on pace for 144 catches for 2,085 yards and six touchdowns. And, really, when you consider how long he’s been doing this, and how defenses prioritize containing him on a week-to-week basis (his touchdown total being lower this year as an indication of that don’t-let-him-get-behind-you approach), it’s very easy to make the argument that he’s the most unstoppable player in football. I can also say, after talking to him last weekend, that he thinks playing for Mike McDaniel has helped him round out his game. “He has truly turned me into a full receiver who really runs the full route tree,” Hill told me. “So teams really got to respect that. I’m breaking in, I’m breaking out. I’m breaking short, I’m going deep. It’s not a one-dimensional thing. So, man, he’s able to put me off the ball, he’s able to put me on the ball, send me in motion. All kinds of gadget things to help me get open. I’m really thankful to just be in this situation.” Fair to say, the Dolphins are pretty grateful to have him.”

If Hill and Tagovailoa stay healthy, there’s a real chance that he could end up with this award at the end of the season.

Interestingly enough, Hill isn’t the only member of the Dolphins organization to receive some recognition in the poll. Mike McDaniel got one vote for Coach of the Year, and Chris Grier got two votes for Executive of the Year.

McDaniel has helped steer the team to 6-3, while Grier is partially responsible for hiring the coach and making impactful moves such as trading for Hill and Bradley Chubb.

