One of the most surprising decisions in the 2022 schedule came from the selection of Russell Wilson‘s return to Seattle as the Monday night contest in Week One. In a media video conference that happened on Friday (our invitation was either lost in the email, or never sent), NFL scheduling executives explained the reasoning.

NFL V.P. of broadcasting Onnie Bose said the decision “felt right.” The selection was motivated by the fact that ESPN and ABC will simulcast the game. Bose also pointed to the ESPN2 Manningcast of the game, especially given the unique experiences of former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.

“What was your perspective on when you went back as a Denver quarterback to your old team?” Bose said, pointing to a topic that undoubtedly will come up during the broadcast.

“There’s a lot to like about what they can do with that game and tell that story,” Bose said.

Bose didn’t mention another obvious factor. Given the very real possibility that the Seahawks won’t be very good this year, it makes sense to play this one early, before it becomes clear that the only thing the 2022 Seahawks have in common with the 2013 Seahawks is the uniforms.

NFL executives thought Russell Wilson return to Seattle on first Monday of season “felt right” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk