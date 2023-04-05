What NFL executives thought about 49ers addressing D-line in free agency

What NFL executives thought about 49ers' free-agency moves originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers, fresh off a 13-win season and another NFC Championship Game appearance, weren't expected to make a huge splash in free agency.

San Francisco watched as veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo finally left the Bay Area and signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey signed a lucrative contract with the Denver Broncos. Defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway and defensive back Jimmie Ward followed coach DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans.

But instead of watching from the sidelines, the 49ers entered the open market and surprisingly signed defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a four-year contract worth $84 million in March. San Francisco also inked former first-round pick Clelin Ferrell to a one-year prove-it deal. Those two newcomers will join star pass rusher Nick Bosa and defensive tackle Arik Armstead on a deep and talented defensive line.

“What they have continually done is keep a strength a strength,” one NFL executive told The Athletic of the 49ers’ defensive line. “They are at an advantage because of what Kyle Shanahan can do with their offense and their offensive line.

"Then they say, ‘We are going to build our defensive line. Everything else behind it, we can back-fill because we are just going to play coverage and get pressure with four."

Those signings were needed relief after Ridgeway, Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu -- all depth pieces on the defensive line -- signed elsewhere.

Letting them walk might have been the correct decision.

“Ebukam and Omenihu, you are going to find out whether those guys were good at all or just products of that defense,” another executive told The Athletic. “Those are the kinds of guys you improve, recycle and move on from when you are in the 49ers’ current cycle.

"They know their formula. It is just whether they can get over the hump.”

John Lynch is entering his sixth season as the 49ers' general manager. He hopes Hargrave, Ferrell and the rest of the recent 49ers acquisitions will be enough to finally get the franchise over the Super Bowl hump.

