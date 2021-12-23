NFL executives see Packers QB Aaron Rodgers as MVP favorite

With three games to go, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to be the clear favorite to win NFL MVP for the second straight season.

In a poll of 23 NFL executives conducted by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Rodgers led the way with 11 votes. He was trailed by Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who received eight of the 23.

Tom Brady, the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, received only two, a clear sign his MVP candidacy is losing steam.

Through 14 games, Rodgers has thrown 30 touchdown passes and only four interceptions, and he leads the NFL in passer rating and interception percentage. The Packers are 11-2 when he starts, and as it stands currently, Green Bay is the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The 2020 NFL MVP has been red-hot lately. Over the last four games, Rodgers has completed 71 percent of his passes, averaged 325 passing yards per game, throwing 13 touchdown passes without an interception and has a passer rating of 127.7.

If a running back is truly Rodgers’ top competition for the award, he might coast to another MVP. Taylor has been terrific, but running backs rarely win the award. Betting markets suggest Brady is still the other favorite alongside Rodgers.

Another interesting result of the poll? Packers coach Matt LaFleur received only two votes for Coach of the Year, but general manager Brian Gutekunst finished second – behind Bill Belichick – in the Executive of the Year polling.

