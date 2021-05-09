What NFL executives said about Chargers draft

A week later from the 2021 NFL draft, and the Chargers are still receiving high praise from national writers and analysts for their haul.

But how do those among the league feel about the team’s draft class?

The Athletic’s Mike Sando spoke to a few NFL executives to get their opinions on Los Angeles’ draft.

Like the rest of the population, they were impressed with what general manager Tom Telesco did, especially with the selection of offensive tackle Rashawn Slater.

“I hate to say it, the Chargers, they just sit and pick and they pick good players,” an evaluator said. “It has been like that the last three or four years. Derwin James, Justin Herbert, Rashawn Slater. They don’t ever trade, they just always seem to be in this sweet spot to get good players.

Many, including myself, did not expect Slater to see a slide to where the Bolts were selecting at No. 13, but after he did, it was a no-brainer for the team who needed a franchise left tackle.

“The draft fell to them in a meaningful way, but you do get confirmation bias, where everyone gave them Slater, so the fact that it worked out that way leads everyone to say it was a great pick,” an exec said.

Even though he will start his professional career as quarterback Justin Herbert’s blindside blocker, people around the league feel like he will have the most success inside at guard.

“I think he will be a really good offensive lineman, and I think guard is going to be his best spot,” an exec said.

Only time will tell how Slater pans out at left tackle, but given how he fared against Chase Young along with other elite edge defenders, I think he will be just fine.