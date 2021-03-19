NFL executives react to Deshaun Watson allegations

USA TODAY Sports

After not agreeing to an extension with the Pelicans in the offseason, Lonzo Ball’s strong play this year in New Orleans has put the franchise, and Ball, in an interesting position. Ball’s value has skyrocketed nearly as quickly as his 3-point percentage this season, putting the Pelicans in a bind. On one hand, Ball has proven to be a terrific complement to Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, the building blocks of the franchise. On the other hand, restricted free agency could set the Pelicans up with the choice of matching a hefty offer sheet or letting Ball walk for free.