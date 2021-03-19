NFL executives react to Deshaun Watson allegations

The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State on Friday opened what coach Ryan Day hopes will be an uninterrupted spring practice as he seeks a new starting quarterback and some normalcy after a tumultuous 2020. Spring workouts were cut short last March when the coronavirus spread across the country. The Buckeyes practiced three times before spring break and didn't return to the field as a group until the fall ahead of a delayed and abbreviated season that saw them eventually lose to Alabama in the national championship game.