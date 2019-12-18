Josh Jacobs is giving Raiders fans good reasons to get slightly over the infamous Khalil Mack trade. Oakland used its first-round pick they received from the Chicago Bears in the 2019 NFL Draft to take Jacobs at No. 24 overall, and the rookie running back has exceeded expectations.

He has done so well, in fact, NFL executives around the league believe he deserves to be voted Offensive Rookie of the Year at the end of the season.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero surveyed 24 high-ranking executives, including 13 general managers, to weigh in on who should win the major awards this season. Jacobs won by a landslide, earning 15 votes.

Despite battling injuries, Jacobs has rushed for 1,150 yards this season on 242 carries. He's averaging 4.8 yards per carry and has scored seven touchdowns in 13 games.

The University of Alabama product became the first rookie in Raiders history to rush for at least 1,000 yards, crushing Marcus Allen's previous record.

Jacobs missed the Raiders' Week 14 loss to the Tennessee Titans, but returned last week to rush for 89 yards on 24 carries last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday that Jacobs will not play this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, as he continues to deal with a shoulder ailment.

The rookie's season hasn't been ruled over yet, but even if he doesn't play again this year, Jacobs had a rookie campaign to remember.

NFL executives pick Raiders' Josh Jacobs as Offensive Rookie of the Year originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area