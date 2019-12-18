NFL executives explain why they overwhelmingly picked Stephon Gilmore for DPoY

New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore has played a major role in the Patriots defense since joining the team in 2017, and he's finally receiving the recognition he deserves.

The 29-year-old is the front-runner for this year's Defensive Player of the Year Award, and NFL executives overwhelmingly agree he should win it. New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was the runner-up and received just two and a half votes. The NFL executives detailed what makes Gilmore so great and why no one has matched his play this season.

"He allows them to do so much on defense," an NFC executive said, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. "He can take half the field away. He can take their second-best [receiver] and let them double everyone that's more dangerous. He really is a weapon for them on defense. Every week, it seems like he's making a big play, too, which, for a DB, that's rare."

They're right about those big plays. Gilmore is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with six and has returned two of those for touchdowns. Following his impressive game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Gilmore added to his already impressive stat sheet this season, including his first multi-interception game as a member of the Patriots.

Gilmore's play this season has been unmatched, and he was selected to the Pro Bowl this week along with Patriots teammates Donta Hightower and Matthew Slater. While discussing the Pro Bowl vote, among other things, the defensive star gave a rather confident response when discussing his chances at winning the DPoY Wednesday morning on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak and Bertrand."

Others receiving votes for DPoY included Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

