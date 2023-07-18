Some NFL executives, coaches view Giants’ Daniel Jones as a top 10 QB

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had an up-and-down career since debuting in 2019, largely due to coaching and personnel turnover. But that changed in 2022.

The Duke product took a massive leap last season. Jones led the Giants to their first postseason berth since 2016, thus silencing many of his biggest critics. He turned them into believers by the season’s end.

In fact, some NFL executives, coaches, and scouts now view DJ as a top-10 quarterback. And while he didn’t crack the top 10 in ESPN’s recent quarterback poll, he did receive some votes.

In other #Giants news, Daniel Jones got votes as a top 10 QB https://t.co/9jEr7h7oaJ — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) July 17, 2023

Earning an honorable mention among the league’s top talent evaluators is noteworthy considering how far away Jones seemed just two seasons ago. It’s likely to come as a shock to many fans who still believe Jones is a bottom-tier quarterback.

Not everyone in NFL circles are sold on the Giants’ QB, however. But there are many others like Chris Simms and former Giant Tiki Barber who have bought in.

Jones is viewed as a potential breakout player in 2023, while his teammate, Lawrence Cager, is expecting an MVP-caliber leap from DJ.

With the improvements on the offense, Jones could be in for an even bigger leap in 2023. If DJ’s stats improve, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he could crack the top 10 on this list next offseason. At least in the opinion of executives, coaches, and scouts.

