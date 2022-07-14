NFL executives, coaches and players snub Justin Jefferson as top-three receiver

Justin Jefferson could very well be the best receiver in football, but the Minnesota Vikings’ star wideout failed to crack the top-three at his position in the 2022 ESPN rankings.

It’s a bit of a head-scratcher considering the only player to beat him in receiving yardage last season was Cooper Kupp. And yet, Davante Adams, Kupp and Ja’Marr Chase all ranked ahead of Jefferson on the list.

It’s important to note the rankings were taken from more than 50 voters, including NFL executives, coaches, players and scouts. So this isn’t just one person’s opinion on the matter.

“He’s not a burner, but he’s got everything else,” said an NFL offensive coach, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “Instincts, competitive, great route-runner, can win at all levels of the field.”

Kupp was obviously going to make the top-three after the historically great season he had in 2021, which ended with him winning a Super Bowl MVP. And Davante Adams, who will be paired with Derek Carr as a Las Vegas Raider this season, has long been considered one of the best receivers in the game, if not the best.

The debate really gets fun when it comes to the former LSU teammates, Chase and Jefferson. Chase hauled in 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, while Jefferson caught 108 passes for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Being on a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs, much less a Super Bowl, in back-to-back seasons doesn’t help Jefferson’s case.

Meanwhile, Chase exploded onto the scene and helped the Cincinnati Bengals shed their hapless label and win an AFC Championship, before going on and losing to the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LVI.

It’ll be interesting to see how the landscape at receiver looks by the end of the 2022 season. Former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell taking the mantle as Vikings head coach and offensive play-caller could take Jefferson’s game to an even higher level, which is pretty scary when you really think about it.

Story continues

If Jefferson 1.0 was this good, what will the 2.0 version look like?

List