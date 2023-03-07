NFL executives believe Raiders will go quarterback at No. 7.

The Raiders have a really interesting decision to make near the top of the NFL Draft this year. Do they take likely the third or fourth quarterback off the board at pick No. 7? Or do they take one of the top positional players in the draft?

Around the league, most people believe the Raiders will opt to take a passer with their top pick. In a recent article by Mike Sando of The Athletic, he spoke with NFL executives and general managers about what each team will do inside the top ten of the NFL Draft.

As for the Raiders, most of the league believes they will take a quarterback in Round 1. Which quarterback makes the most sense for Las Vegas at No. 7? The belief is that Will Levis of Kentucky could be a perfect match with Josh McDaniels. Here is what Sando had to say about what the Raiders may do with their top pick:

“Josh (McDaniels) drafted (Tim) Tebow in Denver because of the makeup, he has been with (Tom) Brady, he has been with Mac Jones,” this GM said. “Levis has that makeup where he is going to be really good on the board and everything like that, so they might prioritize that.”

Until the Raiders sign or trade for a veteran quarterback this offseason, you will see a quarterback mocked to them a ton at No. 7. In fact, you might even see mock drafts where they trade up for a passer so they aren’t forced to draft the No. 3 or No. 4 QB on their board.

But as we get ready for free agency in a week, it’s a safe bet to assume the Raiders will use their top pick on their next franchise quarterback.

