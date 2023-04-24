NFL executive says one running back prospect could make Chiefs even more formidable

Will history repeat itself at the NFL Draft?

When the Chiefs won the Super Bowl LIV, they picked last in the first round and selected a running back, LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

As defending Super Bowl LVII champions, the Chiefs will once again pick last in this year’s NFL Draft, which begins this week.

While the Chiefs seemingly have bigger needs (offensive and defensive line and receiver), Sports Illustrated Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer also lists running back as a potential need.

Breer reported that one of the names he’s heard the Chiefs are targeting is Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs. An executive for another NFL team thinks if the Chiefs got Gibbs, it would make the rest of the AFC West miserable.

“Andy Reid’s taken one running back in the first round in 24 drafts as a head coach and that one (Clyde Edwards-Helaire) hasn’t really worked out,” Breer wrote. “Still, listening to other talk about Gibbs’s fit with (quarterback Patrick) Mahomes and Reid can be convincing. ‘I wouldn’t want to be in the AFC West,’ said one NFC exec, ‘if Gibbs winds up in Kansas City.’”

Making the other AFC West teams uncomfortable would be an upside for the Chiefs. But if they don’t go with Gibbs, Breer listed a couple other names who could be on KC’s radar.

“If the Chiefs stay put (at No. 31),” Breer wrote, “Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt and Michigan’s massive DT Mazi Smith are two more to watch.”

Here are a couple of highlights from Gibbs’ time with Alabama, where he averaged 6.1 yards per carry last season and 10 yards per reception.

Jahmyr Gibbs’ patience allows his blocks to get set up and then his vision and burst create explosive plays pic.twitter.com/NTV7TqE4jL — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) April 18, 2023