NFL executive reportedly called Ja’Lynn Polk the Puka Nacua of 2024 draft

The reviews continue to pour in on New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk. He was selected by the Patriots with the No. 37 overall pick in the second round of the NFL draft.

The Washington product will now look to help invigorate a wide receiver room that desperately needs a big-time playmaker.

Patriots fans were split on the selection, but a review from Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz may help them warm up to the pick a bit more. New England made the selection with the idea of surrounding rookie quarterback Drake Maye with playmakers, as the team looks to rebuild the offensive unit.

“I had a personnel executive tell me, ‘This is Puka Nacua of this year’s draft,'” said Schultz, when appearing on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.” “…Physical, great hands, YAC, had nine touchdowns, 1,100 yards. He is a really good player.”

Of course, everything will be revealed when Polk hits the field. But the reviews from draft experts certainly make the Washington product seem like a solid pick.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire