NFL execs weigh in on biggest questions facing 2021 QB prospects

While Chicago Bears fans continue holding their collective breath waiting (maybe praying) for a Russell Wilson trade, the odds are better GM Ryan Pace will take his next swing at solving the club’s never-ending quarterback problem in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But at No. 20 overall, will any of this year’s top five prospects be on the board for the Bears?

We know Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, and Zach Wilson won’t be, so it comes down to either a Trey Lance or Mac Jones slide.

But is either quarterback worthy of that No. 20 overall selection?

Here’s what NFL executives and scouts told NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero about the questions surrounding each player’s game.

For Lance, it’s accuracy.

“You don’t see many tight-window throws, you don’t see many anticipating, clearing zones. You can’t hold that against him, because it’s not his fault, but it also makes it a very tough evaluation for him,” an AFC executive told Pelissero. “He is (accurate), although this year in the one game where they actually faced some tight coverage, I would say it was his least-accurate game, which is concerning when that’s one of [17 total college starts].”

For Jones, it’s whether he’s already reached his ceiling.

“He’s not in that same conversation with the other guys,” an AFC scout said, according to Pelissero. “He’s going to distribute the ball for you. I think he makes (good) decisions. (But) what level of athlete is he? What can he do mobility-wise? I don’t think he’s got the arm talent that those upper-level guys have. But I think he’s probably just as sharp, maybe a little bit more than those guys mentally.”

There have been few if any quarterbacks that have entered the NFL draft without at least some concerns. Go all the way back to 1998 when Peyton Manning was a prospect; he faced the same ‘maxed-out’ questions that Jones is now. That’s not to say Jones will go one to have a legendary Hall-of-Fame career, but until these guys take reps on Sundays, we won’t truly know if these questions and concerns have any merit.

The Bears have little choice at this point anyway. If they don’t pull off a trade for Wilson, they’ll be forced to either trade up for a quarterback they covet or settle on whichever one (if any) slips to them.