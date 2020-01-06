What NFL execs are saying about Tom Brady's uncertain Patriots future

Tom Brady's future (or lack thereof) in New England is sure to be the most intriguing storyline of the offseason, and it already has NFL executives speculating about the six-time Super Bowl champion's next move.

The 42-year-old quarterback is set to become an unrestricted free agent when his contract expires on March 18. This time, Brady can't be franchise tagged and he isn't expected to take his usual hometown discount to stay with the Patriots.

That, plus Brady stating after Saturday night's loss it's "pretty unlikely" he'll retire, leads plenty to believe he'll strongly consider playing elsewhere in 2020.

Mike Sando of The Athletic recently spoke with several anonymous NFL executives who weighed in on Brady's unknown future. Some find it hard to believe he'll realistically find a new home, while others say his time in New England has run its course.

One NFL exec speculates at this stage of his career, Brady wants to play in a less strict environment.

You hear about Bill (Belichick) treating Brady the same as everyone else despite Brady's position and accomplishments, you know about the discounted contracts and the (Jimmy) Garoppolo situation, and none are huge on their own. But I think Brady got to the point where he'd had enough, it wasn't as fun and that is why he negotiated a contract that gives him the ability to consider other options. I think it has worn on him.

Another exec believes all the "end of the dynasty" talk is premature and Brady will be back for another run with some new weapons.

I say it's much ado about nothing. I think Brady goes back there and they try for a little bit more. They are not that far away from retooling, are they? Get a receiver or two. It's not like they are falling apart.

Perhaps the most interesting take comes from an exec who told The Athletic that Brady and Belichick want to earn a Super Bowl ring without one another.

I subscribe to the theory that Brady and Belichick each wants to win one (championship) without the other. Belichick's path to doing that is by getting another high-level quarterback, which he knows he can do only if he drafts one.

You can read what the other execs had to say in Sando's full article here.

There's sure to be plenty more speculation where that came from. But it's definitely interesting to see how the rest of the league perceives the unique situation unfolding between Brady and the organization he's played for the entirety of his 20-year career.

