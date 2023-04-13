NFL execs give QB comps for 2023 NFL draft class

We still don’t know which quarterback the Carolina Panthers will be selecting atop the 2023 NFL draft. But we do know, thanks to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, what a few of the sport’s top decision makers think of the candidates.

Fowler dropped some intriguing legwork on Thursday, revealing how a number of league executives view this year’s quarterback class. Included in the piece are comparisons for each passing prospect, starting with Bryce Young—who stacks at the top of “Tier 1” in the rankings.

Young, as Fowler notes, was compared most to Drew Brees. He, in a particularly interseting nugget for the Panthers, writes:

Described as a “mental savant” by one NFC exec, Young aced the S2 cognition test, which Carolina uses to evaluate quarterbacks. “Most pro-ready. Sees the whole field better than anyone,” an AFC personnel evaluator said.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, who is currently the favorite to be selected first overall, has always impressed with his mind for the game. Young, in fact, reportedly blew away Panthers head coach Frank Reich when the two talked shop during the organization’s pro day visit to Tuscaloosa.

As for the rest of the contenders for Carolina’s pick, here are the comps Fowler got from his sources:

C.J. Stroud : Dak Prescott, a more mobile Jared Goff

Anthony Richardson : Cam Newton, Justin Fields, Josh Allen, Donovan McNabb

Will Levis: Matthew Stafford, Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Tannehill

