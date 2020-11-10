NFL execs say Jimmy Graham signing was one of worst offseason moves

Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham hasn’t been nearly as bad as many team analysts thought he’d be after GM Ryan Pace signed him to a two-year, $16 million deal in free agency.

Sure, the decision to double-down on tight end in the 2020 NFL Draft and select Cole Kmet in the second round made Pace’s offseason plan a bit confusing, but Graham’s production through nine games has been relatively strong.

Graham is second on the team in catches (35), fourth in yards (302), and first in touchdown receptions (5).

Still, league executives view Pace’s decision to sign the former All-Pro as one of the NFL’s worst offseason moves, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. It ranked as an honorable mention among the list of blunders compiled by Fowler after surveying NFL personnel.

Bears sign Jimmy Graham while targeting a tight end (Cole Kmet) high in the draft: Was $9 million in guarantees really necessary for a 33-year-old coming off a 38-catch season?

Graham isn’t the kind of game-changing weapon he once was in New Orleans, but he’s arguably the best tight end the Bears have fielded since Martellus Bennet. He’s also serving as a quality bridge starter until Kmet’s time with the first team finally arrives.

Speaking of Kmet, his rookie season has been anything but productive. He has just six catches for 79 yards and one touchdown.

Was adding Graham as a priority free agent a brilliant move? No. But it certainly hasn’t been a bad move, either.