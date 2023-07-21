Here’s what NFL execs, coaches, and scouts think about Saints LB Demario Davis

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler polled a number of his sources around the NFL to rank the league’s best linebackers going into the 2023 season, and New Orleans Saints star Demario Davis didn’t just make the cut again — he slotted in at the same spot as last year, ranking No. 6 overall. Not bad for the oldest player on the list.

“He’s awesome,” an NFC exec told Fowler. “He seems to be somehow getting better. We hate playing against him.”

Davis received his first career Pro Bowl nod last season at age 34, having been recognized on the Associated Press All-Pro team several years in a row leading up to it. He’s developed into a strong run defender while rushing the quarterback and covering receivers downfield. The NFL’s only every-down linebacker is a critical part of the Saints defense.

“He’s become a better all-around player each year in that (Saints) scheme and how he’s deployed,” added an NFC scout. “You see a lot of similarly gifted athletes struggle at LB, especially when drafted high and are asked to be immediately productive, but he had time to figure it out and his game took off.”

We’ll see how much more gas Davis has left in the tank, but he’s aging well and continuing to play a vital role for New Orleans. He’s a cornerstone in that locker room.

