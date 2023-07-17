Here’s what NFL execs, coaches and players think of Eagles’ Jalen Hurts in 2023 QB rankings

In the past week, ESPN has revealed position rankings based on polls and surveys from NFL executives, scouts, players, coaches, and everyone involved.

After being unranked last season, Jalen Hurts landed at No. 6 behind some talented signal callers.

6. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Highest ranking: 3 | Lowest ranking: 10

Age: 24 | Last year’s ranking: Unranked Hurts’ total package elevated him to top-six status. He’s known as a tireless worker and strong leader. He has grown as a passer every year: After posting a 33.8 QBR as a rookie in 2020, he had 54.6 and 66.4 ratings over the following two years. And his savvy as a runner helps him break off timely rushes based on his reads of the defense. His 18 rushing touchdowns represent the most by a quarterback in a single season in NFL history.

Hurts significantly improved in 2022, leading the Eagles (14-3) to the Super Bowl while amassing Pro Bowl, All-Pro, and MVP nominations.

The 2023 MVP front-runner led Philadelphia to a 14-1 regular season record (.933 winning percentage) as a starter, completing 306-of-460 (66.5%) attempts for 3,701 yards (8.0 avg.), 22 touchdowns, six interceptions, and 101.6 passer rating, while also rushing for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns.

In total, Hurts combined for 4,461 yards and 35 touchdowns.

