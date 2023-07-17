Here’s what NFL execs, coaches and players think of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is coming off of one of the best seasons by a player at his position in NFL history.

Beyond the statistical glory of leading the league in passing yards (5,250), passing touchdowns (41), and quarterback rating (77.6), Mahomes also accomplished feats that have rarely been completed together in the history of the league. The 27-year-old superstar became the 11th player in NFL history to win league MVP and go on to win the Super Bowl. He became just the seventh player to win both the regular season and Super Bowl MVP awards. Despite the breadth of his accomplishments compared to others who play his position, Mahomes still has his detractors.

In a poll of NFL decision-makers and players from ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler, Mahomes wasn’t considered the unanimous No. 1 quarterback in the league. Both Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow received one vote apiece at the No. 1 spot.

A pair of anonymous NFL decision-makers shared comments on Mahomes and appear to hold him in the highest regard.

“He’s got everything needed from a great quarterback, and he does those things at a high level all of the time,” an anonymous AFC scout told Fowler.

There was mention of his ability to play through injury in the postseason last year, but what seems to stand out most about Mahomes is his ability to execute when the play doesn’t go according to plan.

“He’s accurate when uncomfortable, which is probably the hardest thing to do in the NFL,” an anonymous NFL offensive coach told Fowler. “The game just slows down to the point where he’s at his best in the chaos.”

While Mahomes was certainly deserving of unanimous recognition, maybe it’s a good thing that he didn’t receive it ahead of the 2023 NFL season. We all know how he manages to motivate himself when there is any shred of doubt about his ability.

