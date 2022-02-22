NFL exec thinks Mitchell Trubisky could be paired with rookie QB

The Buffalo Bills only have Josh Allen under contract for 2022 in terms of the quarterback position.

Not exactly the worst position to be in, right?

Despite that, the Bills do still need to address the position in terms of depth. Behind Allen in 2021, Buffalo had Mitchell Trubisky, followed by Davis Webb.

Webb has gone on to sign with the New York Giants. Trubisky will soon be a free agent.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane expressed interest in bringing Trubisky back. However, the GM added that he thinks another team will sign him and give Trubisky a chance to start.

While perhaps hopeful for the QB, that’s not guaranteed. It takes two to tango.

Speaking of which, will there be any dance partners out there for Trubisky? According to one NFL executive via the former world-wide leader, there is potentially one type of team that could be interested in his services.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler pulled the curtain back on the veteran quarterback free-agent market. He discussed several QBs slated to become free agents including Trubisky.

Speaking to a NFL executive anonymously, Fowler was told the place that makes most sense for Trubisky is somewhere that might also have a first-year QB added this offseason.

Here’s the analysis:

“I could see (Trubisky) going to a situation where he can be a starting option and the team drafts a quarterback,” an AFC exec said. “He’ll have to go out there and earn it, but there’s certainly enough there where the right offense can accommodate him. The offense in Chicago was pretty rigid and on-script, and I’m not sure it suited him.”

Other veteran quarterbacks tossed into the article were Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota and Teddy Bridgewater.

It can be debated if Trubisky would thrive ahead of one those other quarterbacks. What can’t be debated is Trubisky’s future.

While Trubisky was liked by teammates and the front office in Buffalo, moving to a situation elsewhere, even with a rookie QB, would be a much better opportunity for him. With the Bills, there’s no chance Trubisky finds himself as a starter.

Story continues

Even if a rookie quarterback will be the one fans pull for over him with another team (which is just what typically happens), Trubisky will at least get a shot… to some degree.

Now what remains to be seen is which team fits this type of profile.

A few that come to mind are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers. Both saw their quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger, respectively, retire following the 2021 season.

ESPN’s report also indicates that the Carolina Panthers might be a team that brings in another QB to battle for starting time with Sam Darnold.

Related