NFL exec: review of pass interference calls up for talk

NFL executive Troy Vincent says overtime rules will be examined and could be subject to changes if the league's membership wants it.

Vincent tells PodcastOne Sports Now guest host Rob Maaddi the competition committee takes a look at everything at the end of each season and analyzes whether to pursue rules changes. Vincent also says making pass interference penalties available for video review will be on the table for discussion. He points out that conversation doesn't necessarily mean changes are coming.

AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham chats about the Los Angeles Rams and their chances of repeating the Philadelphia Eagles' success against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. AP NFL writer Simmi Buttar breaks down the way the Patriots reinvented themselves again this season to win their ninth AFC title behind Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Football comedian Costaki Economopoulos joins the podcast to share his special brand of sports humor.