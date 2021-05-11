NFL exec predicts Jordan Love will be better than Justin Herbert originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Justin Herbert is still fresh off a historic rookie campaign that vaulted him into the conversation as one of the NFL’s brightest stars.

Herbert, the Chargers No. 6 overall pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft, thrusted into the spotlight after Tyrod Taylor suffered a punctured lung, and was extraordinary when his name was called.

The former Oregon standout set rookie passing records in total touchdowns (36), passing touchdowns (31), completions (396), 300-yard passing games (8), multi-TD passing games (10) and three-TD passing games (6).

But after the stud quarterback mastered the Chargers offense and earned Offensive Rookie of the Year, not everyone is sold on Herbert being the cream of the crop.

One NFL executive recently told Go Long NFL insider Tyler Dunne that he believes Jordan Love is the NFL’s quarterback of the future, even though he didn’t play a single game behind MVP Aaron Rodgers last season.

Some other comments from Dunne’s article on Love’s ceiling:

Those who know Jordan Love best...



"I liked him better than Tua and Herbert."



“You’ll see flashes of a young Aaron Rodgers.”



"He can throw the ball better than most people on the planet.”



“The things Patrick Mahomes is doing, he can do as well." — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) May 7, 2021

The young gunslinger, who the Packers traded up to get in last year’s draft, could be the man under center for Green Bay in 2021 should Aaron Rodgers be traded. But will he be ready?

Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst wasn’t quite convinced the team could fully entrust Love with the job.

“He’s got a long way to go,” Gutekunst told The Athletic after the first round of the draft. “Obviously we think the world of Jordan and where he’s going to grow and develop. I think it’s pretty early to be able to tell you that because obviously with no preseason games last year and just kind of the no-spring, but we have a lot of confidence in his talents, in his work ethic and where he’s going to go. But it’s a little early for that.”

Love was a highly-touted prospect coming out of Utah State. He amassed 8,600 yards, 60 TDs, and 29 interceptions across 38 games from 2017-19. For his efforts, Love was named second-team All-MWC and took home New Mexico Bowl MVP honors after his sophomore campaign.

Love vs. Herbert may have been an intriguing comparison before the 2020 NFL season, but Herbert has silenced his doubters time and time again, proving why his ceiling in the NFL is limitless and his outlook with the Chargers too.