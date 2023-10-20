NFL exec has interesting take on Patriots before NFL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have typically been buyers at the NFL trade deadline or stand pat. They haven't been full-on sellers for a long, long time.

But this hasn't been a typical season for the Patriots.

They are 1-5 for the first time since 1995, and with tough matchups against the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins over the next two weeks, the Patriots could easily enter November at 1-7.

The trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Will the Patriots be sellers? Will they wait until the offseason to make major moves?

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote an article Friday highlighting some of the latest rumors and speculation leading up to the deadline.

"Teams are torn on whether they think New England, at 1-5, blows up the roster at the deadline," Fowler wrote. A league executive told Fowler, "(The Patriots) are a team that will say players are available but then will pull back."

Which players on the Patriots roster might rival teams have interest in acquiring before the trade deadline? League execs told Fowler they are curious about linebacker Josh Uche, guard Mike Onwenu, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and safety Kyle Dugger.

Bourne is in the final year of his contract and has the ability to be a productive and dependable wide receiver, especially on a contender. But in regards to interest in Bourne from other teams, Fowler writes, "I'm not sensing much movement there as of now."

The Patriots don't need to conduct a fire sale, but if they don't view a player as a fit in their long-term vision, then it makes a lot of sense to trade that player and get back a draft pick. This is especially true for players who will be free agents next March. Why hold on to a veteran who's likely going to leave in free agency when you can get a mid- or late-round pick in return from a contender before the trade deadline?

The 2023 season is pretty much a lost cause for New England right now. It's not like the Patriots are playing well but losing games due to bad luck or easily correctable mistakes. They have a severe lack of talent on both sides of the ball, especially on offense.

It's time to reset the roster, and if that includes trading veterans for draft picks before the trade deadline, so be it.