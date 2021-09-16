NFL exec gives positive review of Patriots QB Mac Jones' Week 1 debut

NFL exec gives positive review of Mac Jones' Week 1 debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones didn't earn his first career victory in the New England Patriots' Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins, but he did provide plenty of optimism that the team has found a quality starting quarterback for many years to come.

Jones completed 29 of 39 pass attempts for 281 yards with one touchdown and zero turnovers. The 2021 first-round draft pick nearly led a Patriots comeback late in the fourth quarter but running back Damien Harris fumbled in the red zone with 3:18 remaining, allowing the Dolphins to run out the rest of the clock and secure a 17-16 win.

Despite the loss, Jones' performance was certainly encouraging, and the rest of the league has taken notice.

"I saw a quarterback that was instinctive, good awareness. Probably needs to speed up his play a little bit, but that will happen for him," an NFC exec told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "He sees it very quickly for a young player."

It wasn't a perfect game from Jones by any means, but his accuracy, poise under pressure (the Dolphins blitzed him a lot) and overall command of the offense were all impressive.

Next up for Jones and the Patriots is a Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Patriots have a 10-game win streak versus their AFC East rivals.