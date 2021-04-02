NFL Exec on Eagles being in ‘driver seat’ to land Russell Wilson if Seahawks look to move on

Glenn Erby
·2 min read
The Philadelphia Eagles traded down in the draft, accumulated picks, and are sitting pretty with assets over the next two years.

The Athletic recently broke down the NFL landscape for all 32 NFL teams post-free agency and entering the stretch-run towards the draft.

One league executive told The Athletic that Philadelphia’s loading up on assets to either build around Jalen Hurts or make one final run at Russell Wilson in 2022 if Seattle looks to move on.

“All they’re doing is stockpiling picks for next year, so they can get weapons for Jalen Hurts or acquire one of the top two overall picks to draft a quarterback,” an exec said. “And I would put Philly in the driver’s seat for Russell Wilson next year if Seattle moves him. That would have Howie Roseman written all over it.”

Wilson will be 33 heading into the 2022 offseason and the Eagles would have to hope that a quarterback leaving his prime, will still have something left in the tank.

A loaded roster from 22 picks over the next two years could benefit more from rolling with the younger Hurts, who’ll still be on his rookie deal and even with an extension, would cost millions less than Wilson, who could be looking for money at some point.

Re-ranking Eagles' biggest draft needs after recent signings and blockbuster trade

