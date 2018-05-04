NFL exec downplays idea of London Super Bowl or draft

It’s fun (and potentially profitable) for NFL figures to periodically muse about moving a team to and/or playing a Super Bowl in London. However, neither is likely to happen soon. One NFL executive has strongly suggested that, as to playing a Super Bowl in London, that can’t and won’t happen until a team would first assigned to London, making it an official NFL market.

“You have to respect all the other markets that are out there in the U.S.,” Alistair Kirkwood said during an appearance on a Sky Sports podcast. “It would be difficult to justify lobbying really hard for something over and above those locations that have had fanbases and teams for a lot longer than we have been operating.”

Kirkwood made that point in relation to both the draft and the Super Bowl.

“There will be times where we will push and say fanciful things, but when it comes down to it, those events are so core to the domestic fanbase in the States that we should not be lobbying for it,” Kirkwood said.

So it means that London won’t be trying to get the Super Bowl or the draft unless and until it gets a team. Which probably means that it will continue to push for a team. Which means that, if Jaguars owner Shad Khan hopes to stage a Super Bowl in a stadium he hopes to own in London, he may have to move his team there to make it happen.