NFL exec confirms who, where Cowboys will play Sunday night Week 1

The NFL appears to have been in a New York state of mind when making out the season-opening slate of games for the 2023 regular season, with MetLife Stadium hosting two monster matchups on back-to-back nights in Week 1.

Corroborating an earlier report, the Cowboys will be traveling to face the Giants to kick off the upcoming season. The two NFC powers will get one half of their annual divisional grudge match out of the way on the very first Sunday night of the schedule.

The news was confirmed in a somewhat backward manner, during an appearance on a Buffalo Bills radio show Thursday afternoon by the league’s vice president of broadcast planning.

The Jets in their first game with Aaron Rodgers, the Super Bowl-champion Chiefs, and the Cowboys- described as the league’s “ratings bellcow”- were all in contention to star in a primetime matchup to open their season, Mike North told the hosts of One Bills Live.

“As you kind of spun it forward and thought about who should be Sunday night, who should be Monday night,” North explained, “we kind of landed on Dallas-Giants Sunday night of Week 1. And then what we got was a Jets-Bills game on Monday night of Week 1.”

The Bills/Jets tilt had already been announced earlier in the day for Monday, which will be the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.

Sept. 10’s game will mark the seventh time in the last 12 years that the Cowboys and Giants have met in their season opener. The last time was in 2019. Dallas holds a 5-1 edge in those contests, five of which were played at AT&T Stadium.

