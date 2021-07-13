NFL exec calls Browns RB Nick Chubb the ‘best pure runner in football’

In the ongoing positional rankings from NFL coaches, players and executives compiled by ESPN over the offseason, one exec offered tremendous praise for Browns running back Nick Chubb.

Even though Chubb checks in at No. 4 on the overall list, up from seventh a year ago, he gets a deserving nod of respect from one anonymous evaluator,

“Best pure runner in football,” an NFC exec said. “I’d take him over Henry because he’s a little more explosive.”

Henry is Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, who tops the list and rushed for over 2,000 yards in 2020. He’s followed by New Orleans Saints dynamo Alvin Kamara and Vikings RB Dalvin Cook. Both of them are more accomplished receivers than Chubb, and that does factor into the overall equation.

One reason for Chubb’s lofty ranking is his ability to find the end zone.

“The Browns lined up and gave Chubb the ball when they wanted to reach the end zone. Chubb’s 15.8 rushes per touchdown led the league among volume backs,” per ESPN.

