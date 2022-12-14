NFL EVP Troy Vincent on consistency of roughing-the-passer calls

The Associated Press

IRVING, Texas (AP) The NFL is considering ejections for roughing-the-passer penalties and hits on defenseless players, although league executive Troy Vincent expressed caution on how such rulings would be enforced. Vincent, a former player, said at the NFL owners meetings Wednesday the ejections were part of a discussion including roughing-the-passer calls among reviewable plays. ''The officials, I must say, have been pretty consistent with and very accurate when making that call,'' said Vincent, the league's vice president of football operations.