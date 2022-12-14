NFL EVP Troy Vincent on consistency of roughing-the-passer calls
IRVING, Texas (AP) The NFL is considering ejections for roughing-the-passer penalties and hits on defenseless players, although league executive Troy Vincent expressed caution on how such rulings would be enforced. Vincent, a former player, said at the NFL owners meetings Wednesday the ejections were part of a discussion including roughing-the-passer calls among reviewable plays. ''The officials, I must say, have been pretty consistent with and very accurate when making that call,'' said Vincent, the league's vice president of football operations.
Roughing the passer penalties are down from last year, falling from 121 at this point in 2021 to 76 so far this season. But a handful of those 76 shouldn’t have been called, including Dolphins pass rusher Jaelan Phillips for a legal hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday Night Football. The NFL acknowledged [more]
