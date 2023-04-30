NFL: Escambia's Jacob Copeland, UWF's David Durden sign to NFL teams as undrafted free agents

A pair of players with Pensacola ties didn't hear their name called during this past weekend's NFL Draft.

Still, Escambia's Jacob Copeland and the University of West Florida's David Durden will each have an opportunity to make an NFL roster from the wide receiver position after signing contracts as undrafted free agents on Saturday.

Maryland wide receiver Jacob Copeland catches a touchdown pass in front of Charlotte defensive back Comanche Francisco during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Copeland inked a deal with the Tennessee Titans while Durden did the same with the Dallas Cowboys.

Upon the news that he was headed to Nashville, Copeland took to social media to tweet "#TitanUp."

Following prep careers at Pine Forest High and Escambia High, Copeland, the 2017 PNJ Offensive Player of the Year, made national headlines after signing with the University of Florida, where he spent four seasons from 2018-2021. The 5-foot-11, 201-pound wideout appeared in 40 games while in Gainesville, totaling 86 catches for 1,366 yards and nine touchdowns.

He finished his collegiate career this past season at the University of Maryland, playing in 12 games. Copeland led the Terrapins in yards per reception (14.5) while hauling it in 26 catches for 376 yards and a pair of scores.

Declaring for the draft after the season, Copeland was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, turning in an official 40-yard dash time of 4.42 seconds.

Durden's arrival to Pensacola came in the summer of 2020 after stints at Division I Mercer and a brief escapade as a Minor League baseball player in the Boston Red Sox organization. When his time in Pensacola ended, the 6-2, 200-pound wide receiver from Midville, Georgia enjoyed one of the most productive careers in Argos history.

Durden ended his UWF tenure with 88 catches for 1,915 yards and program-record-tying 23 touchdowns.

West Florida's David Durden (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during action against Delta State at Pen Air Field at the University of West Florida Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Starting the final 12 games of the 2022 campaign, Durden racked up 1,128 yards receiving and another 248 yards in punt returns. He scored 13 times en route to being named an AP and AFCA First Team All-American.

Durden will look to become the second UWF player to make an NFL roster. Last year, former Argos defensive back D'Anthony Bell made the Cleveland Browns 53-man roster after signing as an undrafted free agent.

West Florida's David Durden comes down with a catch near the goal line during the team's game against West Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 from University Stadium.

