NFL end of season awards: Tom Brady's protector to Alvin Kamara's cunning

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graham Searles
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Wade Payne/AP</span>
Photograph: Wade Payne/AP

MVP

The NFL lost a great man on Friday. Chris Wesseling, a writer for NFL.com and member of the Around The NFL podcast crew, died from cancer at the age of 46. The football world is truly a poorer place without his expert analysis, wit and warmth. Chris’s strength to share his first diagnosis in 2017 on the show inspired me to reach out to him for support on Twitter after my own cancer diagnosis in January 2018. He took the time to share some of his wisdom and, because his help through some dark days was invaluable, I promised to buy him a beer if he came to London. Chris turned out to be rather more classy than myself. After my own recovery the following summer, we met during his stay in London for the international series and the prosecco flowed, then the cocktails courtesy of Roger Goodell. I attempted to explain how Alastair Cook was the Randy Moss of cricket, as he was recording from the Oval the next day, and a nickname was bestowed upon my shoulders – ‘Single Jingle’. Thank you Wess, my MVP. (A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Wess’s widow and young son here.)

Offensive player of the year

I can try and make a case for Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Dalvin Cook and a host of quarterbacks, but the Associated Press got it right: Derrick Henry is incredible. Most backs would crumble under the sheer weight of carries the Titans expect of Henry but the 247lb wrecking ball rumbled on. He put up the fifth-most yards ever for a running back in a season, at 2,027. The ego-crushing stiff arm of Josh Norman deserved its own trophy.

Defensive player of the year

TJ Watt had a monster year for Pittsburgh but the ultra impressive Aaron Donald may never relinquish the crown while he still has a step. Watt led the league in sacks, tackles for loss and quarterback hits but the numbers pale in comparison with Donald’s success at his own position. Donald was the most double-teamed interior lineman in the league, and still had the highest pass rush win rate. Watching him destroy offenses so routinely is a sweeter sight than any highfalutin throw from a QB. Watt also loses out thanks to writing “DPOY” on paper every day in team meetings. Weird.

Rookie of the year

Related: No 7 and counting: the neverending, nagging brilliance of Tom Brady

The fourth offensive tackle taken in last year’s draft was tasked with keeping Tom Brady clean this season and you don’t need to look at his stats to know he did a pretty good job. But one does allow a glimpse of his greatness for Tampa Bay. In 799 pass-blocking snaps, Tristan Wirfs allowed only one sack.

Coach of the year

Sean McDermott has put together a formidable unit in Buffalo, where the Bills won their first AFC East title for 25 years. McDermott’s flashy offense, underpinned by Josh Allen’s rapid improvement at quarterback, was box office all season. McDermott has steadily improved the Bills since taking over in 2017 and will surely be plotting his way to Super Bowl LVI.

Play of the year

Alvin Kamara’s 52-yard receiving touchdown in week three against Green Bay. Kamara turns lead into gold via six missed tackles and an endzone angel. It may not be “Hail Murray” but it showcases the extra grind the running back has to find each week in the Saints offense. Few other backs can routinely spin plays that should return negative yardage into something special.

Hero of the year

In possibly the lowest moment of the season, one man emerged – barely – to live out every gruesome second of misery that armchair quarterbacks would endure if given the keys to an offense. Kendall Hinton did it for Denver so we don’t have to. Quite what must have been going through Hinton’s mind as starting passer Drew Lock and backups Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles decided masks were optional when hanging out with Covid-positive colleague Jeff Driskel, we will never know. Hinton, who had not played quarterback since college, had two picks to one completed pass in the Broncos’ beatdown by the Saints. But his performance will live longer in the memory than anything those bozos ever serve up.

Bonehead(s) of the year

Atlanta’s special teams unit step on down. The Falcons must be commended on their steadfast dedication to finding unique ways to lose season on season. We travel to the Cowboys in week two. With two minutes to play Dallas are two points behind and have an onside kick. If Atlanta remember the rules they win but, unsurprisingly, collective amnesia strikes. The commentator’s blasé “it’s got to go 10 yards” summarises just how pathetic the onside kick was and how innate a receiving team’s response should be. Just jump on it, someone! No Falcon does, and the Cowboys go on to win the game.

Destination Deshaun offseason champion

It is time for those New York Football Jets to soar once again. They have the capital and the sexy new head coach (worked rather well for the Browns), Robert Saleh. So go get your man and set the hype train in motion. Hyperbole aside, Deshaun Watson would have a solid offensive line to go to work behind, an essential tool for such a talented quarterback, and one that was sadly missing from his time with the Texans.

Latest Stories

  • Ben Roethlisberger’s contract only the beginning of the Steelers salary purge

    The Steelers will need to work out multiple contract restructures to compete in 2021.

  • NFL rumors: Carson Wentz reportedly has sights set on one team in Eagles trade talks

    Carson Wentz seems likely to be traded in the next few days, and the QB apparently has some thoughts on his destination. By Adam Hermann

  • Rob Gronkowski Says Cutest Thing To Tom Brady After Super Bowl

    The mic'd-up quarterback and tight end had a pretty funny chat about touchdowns.

  • 19-year-old Paige Bueckers is on an unprecedented tear for the greatest program in NCAA basketball history

    "She's that player that comes along that people talk about - 'Hey did you see that kid from Connecticut?'" Geno Auriemma said. "She's that kid."

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: 5 quarterbacks crack the top 20 picks

    With five quarterbacks going in Round 1, it could be a wild ride early in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Report: QB de Laura suspended following arrest

    Freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura, the crown jewel of the 2020 recruiting class, has been suspended indefinitely.

  • The Buccaneers were in awe of 'magician' Patrick Mahomes even while shutting him down in the Super Bowl

    While the Tampa Bay defense was busy shutting down Patrick Mahomes, Buccaneers wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were in awe.

  • Report: Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears have ‘zero interest’ in a reunion

    There are many questions surrounding the Bears quarterback situation, but it sounds like we can rule out a Mitchell Trubisky return in 2021.

  • Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale won big after Buccaneers Super Bowl 55 victory

    Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale flew from Texas to Colorado to place his $3.4 million bet on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

  • Mark Cuban and the Mavericks are done playing national anthem before games

    Mark Cuban has found a unique solution to any national anthem issues. He's not playing it anymore.

  • Busch takes unlikely NASCAR Clash race win ahead of Daytona 500

    Kyle Busch scored an unlikely victory in the exhibition NASCAR Clash race on the Daytona road course, after last lap contact between leaders Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott

  • Bill Cowher shares beautiful story in wake of Marty Schottenheimer’s passing

    Cowher paid tribute to his friend and mentor, Marty Schottenheimer, via a message on Twitter.

  • Bucs QB coach says Antonio Brown ran wrong route on Super Bowl touchdown

    Antonio Brown scored a touchdown for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl and managed to accomplish the feat while running the wrong route. According to Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, Brown did the exact opposite of what he was supposed to do on the play. “A.B. on his touchdown catch was supposed to [more]

  • Robert Horry: ‘I don’t think people really appreciate what I did’

    Tom Brady just won his seventh championship. Which ties him with Robert Horry.

  • Australian Open: Novak Djokovic drops rare set and battling Venus Williams bows out in painful encounter

    World No 1 Novak Djokovic was made to look human for a few games by Frances Tiafoe overnight, and even dropped a set – a rarity for him in these early rounds of the Australian Open. In the last four years of major tennis, this was only the sixth set Djokovic had dropped in 28 appearances before reaching the third round – which is the first time a seeded player can meet another seed. It was a hot and humid night in Melbourne – conditions that Djokovic tends not to enjoy – and the often flashy Tiafoe kept up an unexpected level of accuracy. In the second set of Djokovic’s 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 victory, Tiafoe delivered excellent statistics of 17 winners as against only 11 unforced errors. At 23 years old, the American has been a top-30 player before, and reached the quarter-finals of this event in 2019, but his ranking has dropped back to No 64 after a loss of focus last year. “He pushed me to the very limit I think,” said Djokovic, after regrouping to earn a third-round meeting with another young American, 27th seed Taylor Fritz. “Second and the third set were really super close. But just overall challenging conditions. I think it was very hot. We had long exchanges. His backhand was very solid, very consistent, not too many errors. “Of course, I was at times not feeling my timing as well as I normally am. Credit to him. I think he has managed to come out with a great performance and quality of tennis. He put me in a difficult spot.” Djokovic must have been grateful for the extra insurance of the best-of-five-set format. On the women’s side, there is always more volatility, and three former slam champions were eliminated overnight. The most unusual case surrounded Venus Williams, the five-time Wimbledon champion, who is still forging on at the age of 40. Williams came into her match against Italy’s Sara Errani with heavy strapping on her knee, which appeared to inhibit her movement, and was then reduced to hobbling after turning her ankle late in the first set. Measuring Venus Williams' ongoing career only in context of her age would do a disservice to her sustained quality Unusually, Williams was forced to claim back-to-back medical time-outs on the two separate injuries. She teared up at one point as the pain became too much, but refused to walk off the court, fighting on instead to the end of her 6-1, 6-0 defeat. It was a hugely courageous display from a woman who has stoically combined elite sport with an auto-immune condition – Sjogren’s Syndrome – for at least a decade now. Venus’s sister Serena was unruffled by her second-round opponent Nina Stojanovic, cruising through by a 6-3, 6-0 margin, but there were defeats for the 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu – who is returning to the sport after a 467-day absence caused by a serious knee injury – and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova. Andreescu was up against the uniquely awkward Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan, who sliced and diced her way to a 6-3, 6-2 victory. Kvitova, meanwhile, took on Romania’s Sorana Cirstea, one of the 72 players who wound up serving a 14-day hard quarantine because of a positive Covid test on their flight into Melbourne. After her 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 upset win, Cirstea explained that last year’s breaks in the tennis calendar had reminded her “how much I love tennis and competing. I was grateful to play when I came back, played with much more joy, understanding that there are much more important things in life".

  • Tate's FTs, Davis' steal help Hogs beat Kentucky at Rupp

    Jalen Tate calmly knocked down a pair of free throws in the closing seconds Tuesday night to beat Kentucky.

  • How Derrick Rose's presence affects Knicks' lineup moving forward

    Wondering how the Derrick Rose trade will impact the Knicks? The answer to that question started to present itself on Tuesday.

  • Kevin Garnett: ‘I don’t think guys from 20 years ago could play in this game’

    Kevin Garnett is so old school, the Timberwolves were warned he'd throw their phones in the toilet when he returned to Minnesota in 2015.

  • Watch Tom Brady's mic'd up Super Bowl 55 exchange with Patrick Mahomes

    Tom Brady's mic'd up exchanges with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce after Super Bowl 55 prove there's plenty of mutual respect between Brady and the Chiefs.

  • No. 14 West Virginia sweeps No. 7 Texas Tech with 82-71 win

    LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Sean McNeil drew the start when a groin injury sidelined Taz Sherman, who was coming off a career high in scoring, and the West Virginia guard hit his first shot 15 seconds into the game. McNeil scored a career-high 26 points and the No. 14 Mountaineers finished a regular-season sweep of seventh-ranked Texas Tech with an 82-71 victory over the Red Raiders on Tuesday night. West Virginia (14-5, 7-3 Big 12) won its third consecutive game and ended a four-game skid in Lubbock 15 days after a thrilling 88-87 win at home over Texas Tech when Miles McBride hit the go-ahead jumper in the final seconds.