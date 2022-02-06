Eli Manning doesn't think Tom Brady will go into broadcasting: 'He's too good'

The biggest question since Tom Brady retired is what he'll be doing with himself now that he's done being a professional football quarterback. Everyone has an opinion, but Eli Manning, who is also a retired quarterback, thinks he knows what Brady won't be doing.

TMZ Sports caught up with Manning recently and asked him how he thought Brady would do as a broadcaster. Manning didn't have an answer for that, because he doesn't think Brady will be jumping into the TV game with him, his brother, Drew Brees, and Tony Romo.

"He's not going into broadcasting," Manning said. "He's too good."

Manning didn't clarify what he meant by "he's too good," but there's plenty of time for him to explain it considering Brady retired less than a week ago. It'll probably be awhile until we find out what Brady's plans are, so everyone has lots of time to speculate.

Brady probably doesn't even know if he'll go into broadcasting at this point. He's 44 years old and until now, his entire professional life has been spent either playing or preparing to play football. It might take him awhile to figure out what's next. And now that he's said all of his goodbyes on social media, he's probably focusing on spending time with his wife and children. If that's what he decides to do forever, no one can fault him for that.