The NFL sent a memo to teams on Saturday informing them of a change to the rules governing when a player moving from one team to another will be available to play.

Under the new rule, players who are in the NFL’s COVID-19 testing protocol will be allowed to travel between teams without having to restart the testing process. The previous rule required players to go through six days of testing before they’d be allowed to enter a new team’s facility.

Players who have been cut, signed off another team’s practice squad, and players who have entered the testing protocol for tryouts are covered by the new rule. Had this rule been in place earlier, the Broncos could have signed a quarterback off another team’s practice squad and played him against the Saints rather than turning to practice squad wideout Kendall Hinton when their other quarterbacks were ruled out.

The NFL also made a change to the number of tryout players who can visit with a team each week. They had been allowed five tryouts a week, but that number is now up to 10 and there’s no cap to the number of times a player can try out for a team.

NFL eases rules regarding player movement between teams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk