NFL early slate: Lions vs. Vikings score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Dan Campbell and the Lions could clinch the NFC North on Sunday. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions should win the NFC North, but they haven't clinched the division just yet. The Minnesota Vikings are the only team standing in Detroit's way, and that threat could end Sunday.

The Lions and Vikings go head-to-head in a matchup that could determine the division. If the Lions win or tie vs. the Vikings, Detroit will be the NFC North champs.

But don't count the Vikings out just yet. Despite losing Kirk Cousins, the team has still managed to stay in the race. Joshua Dobbs and Nick Mullens have pushed the team to 7-7. Even if the Vikings don't win the NFC North, the team could squeak into the playoffs, but only if Dobbs or Mullens give them solid production down the stretch.

